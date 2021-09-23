ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced the six finalists in the inaugural class of its IMPACT Fellowship Program, an esteemed initiative designed to empower postdoctoral scholars from underrepresented backgrounds to build skills, understand strengths and develop networks. Competition for program seats was intense with more than seventy applicants from across the globe for six positions.

“We are thrilled at the tremendous enthusiasm for learning and potential for leadership in the Fellows of our incoming class,” said Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed., chair of the NPA. “Fellows will gain mentors from outside their current discipline, greater self-awareness to identify key strengths, and newfound confidence heading into the next steps of their careers.”

IMPACT Fellows will engage in a six-month, interactive fellowship that uses a variety of tools to empower participants to strategically build upon existing skills, recognize opportunities, and advance more confidently in their careers. Fellows are expected not only to benefit from their own growth but also to use the knowledge, tools and resources they gain from the program to implement activities or initiatives at their institutions and to contribute back to their communities.

“An exciting aspect of the IMPACT program is that Fellows from across institutions will be able to build a strong cohort of peers, and learn from each others’ experiences and unique perspectives,” stated Caleb McKinney, Ph.D., MPS, treasurer of the NPA and board liaison for diversity affairs.

The inaugural Fellowship class will engage in a peer mentoring program, a dedicated speaker series featuring luminaries from a range of disciplines, and ultimately a live educational and networking event at the NPA Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois, in April 2022.

The NPA is proud to present the IMPACT Fellows for 2021-22:

* Brienna Anderson-Coughlin, Ph.D., University of Delaware

* Kimiko Krieger, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine

* Tanya Paes, Ph.D., Purdue University

* Raul Rodriguez, Ph.D., University of California – Berkeley

* Anaïs Tallon, Ph.D., Virginia Tech

* Z Yan Wang, Ph.D., Princeton University

The IMPACT Fellowship is made possible through its institutional sponsors, Gallagher Insurance, the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), and Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute, as well as the contributions of individual donors.

Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available at https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/mpage/IMPACT.

The NPA is a national charitable and educational non-profit association headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. At the individual, organizational, and national levels, the NPA facilitates enhanced professional growth, raises awareness, and collaborates with stakeholders in the postdoctoral community. Membership in the NPA is open to all organizations and individuals interested in advancing the interests of postdocs in the United States. Affiliate membership in the NPA for most postdocs is free and available at https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.

To support NPA and its charitable mission, please visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/donate or text 20FORNPA to 44-321.

