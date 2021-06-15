MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI) a By Light Company, has been awarded a $31.3M contract by the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) for the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) 5G Network Enhancements Prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). CESI as the prime contractor for this OTA, with key teammates Eridan Communications, Inc., Prizm XR, Inc., and Athena Technologies, LLC, are together delivering this next-generation technology development for augmented and virtual reality testbeds, 5G networks, and applications at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBML) in Washington State.

This project supports the Department of Defense (DoD) 5G Strategy Implementation Plan to accelerate implementation of advanced wireless communications with applications in both the Continental United States (CONUS) and outside CONUS regions. For this 5G experimentation at JBLM, DoD, and the Department of the Army expect to develop effective methodologies to allow combat training enhanced by 5G communications technologies.

The project is divided into three sequential phases in which advanced 5G technologies will be tested in laboratory environments, then fielded and evaluated in the 5G enhanced training environment deployed at JBLM. The goal of this prototype project is to develop and demonstrate 5G-based AR/VR enhancement that enables Army mission planning and training. The prototype will demonstrate the ability to design, build, and sustain an advanced enhancement that allows for 5G cellular connectivity to accommodate military training activity.

According to Thomas Fransson, CESI, SVP Operations, Simulation Products & Services, “This award reinforces the success of our long heritage in advanced wireless communications, and now extends into the new and exciting area of providing these capabilities for training and operations, where we can leverage our extensive experience of supporting DoD with simulations and training products. Our 5G network solution addresses the breadth of challenges presented by foliage and weather, vastly improves the performance of the network in terms of number of participants and reduces latency – thereby improving soldier perception of combat engagement.”

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit http://www.bylight.com/.

About CESI

Formed in 2004, Cole Engineering Services, Inc., is an award-winning company that maintains a distinct record of strong performance in developing dynamic engineering programs. CESI implements operational, modeling, simulation, and gaming-based technologies that enable Warfighters and First Responders in their services to the nation. CESI develops unique simulation-based systems for simple and complex military missions and has extensive experience developing interoperable distributed simulation architectures for engineering and training environments. Led by a highly talented and experienced team with deep institutional knowledge and an extensive infrastructure in the form of laboratories and tools and methodologies, CESI tackles some of the military’s most complex modeling and simulation projects. Learn more at http://www.cesicorp.com/.

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services