RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nutritional and Behavioral Care, a licensed nutritionist and dietitian, in Ridgefield, Connecticut is pleased to announce that they have recently updated their website. This was to ensure that the website is up to date, can easily be navigated, and is mobile responsive.

Nutritional & Behavioral Care offers health management counseling services, including nutritional counseling, weight management programs, behavioral counseling weight management programs, behavioral counseling, safe nutritional products tailored to your specific health needs, and psychotherapy

Rosalie Schiappacasse-Janette has more than 35 years’ experience in nutritional counseling. She holds master’s degrees in nutrition and in Social Work from the University of California and is a practicing psychotherapist.

In 1982, she started her private practice in Ridgefield CT. Since then, she has counseled over 10,000 clients and achieved a high level of experience and success in helping her clients to use their own mental capacity to live a healthier, happier life.

As a health management professional, nutritional consultant, and psychotherapist, she offers nutritional counseling together with behavior modification counseling to create realistic plans that work for persons of all ages. Rosalie is also a licensed Social Worker CSW helping people with eating disorders and daily stress issues.

Those who are interested in nutrition, weight management or behavioral management in Ridgefield, CT and surrounding areas may want to check out the Nutritional and Behavioral Care website at https://www.nutritionalandbehavioralcare.com/

Nutritional & Behavioral Care offers health management counseling services throughout Fairfield County, CT and Westchester County, NY.

Media Contact:

Rosalie Schiappacasse-Janette

Nutritional and Behavioral Care

15158 Danbury Rd. Suite #4 Ridgefield CT 06877 US

203-431-3438

News Source: Nutritional and Behavioral Care