NEW YORK, N.Y., April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LanDan Consulting announces Oberon Theatre Ensemble’s “Smartphone Shorts” (Brad Fryman, Artistic Director). An evening featuring short films created during Oberon’s Smartphone Workshops. The films were shot exclusively on smartphones as the ensemble negotiated its way through the pandemic.

All covid protocols were followed and the writers were often challenged with writing for actors who could not share the same space. The actors were responsible for shooting and editing their own films.

Adapting to a novel set of limitations, the results illustrate the resiliency of these creators. Featuring work from Christopher Stetson Boal, Cecilia Copeland, Steven Fechter, Natalie Menna, Jean Passanante, Robin Rice, and Scott C. Sickles the evening explores unique and innovative storytelling.

THE DETAILS:

Oberon Theatre Ensemble’s Film Festival: Smartphone Shorts

Livestreaming at 7:30 p.m. EDT, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Visit http://www.oberontheatre.org/ for the direct link to the event.

Duration: 45 Minutes

During these challenging times Oberon’s offerings are FREE.

