HAMPSTEAD, N.H., Jan. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rock Maple Racing, New England’s premier sanctioned cross-country racing series, announces the sponsorship signing of Lucas Oil Products, Inc., headquartered in Corona, California.



One of the automotive and performance industry’s most respected and widely recognized brands, and one of the fastest growing additive lines in the consumer automotive industry. Lucas Oil’s premium line of oils, greases and problem solving additives has helped to firmly establish them as a prominent figure in this marketplace.

“We are more than excited to have such a well known and successful company on board at Rock Maple Racing,” series president Tara Saxton said. “They are expanding their marketing reach into more wintertime motorsports activities, and we’re honored to represent them here in the east.”

As part of this partnership, Lucas Oil has added Rock Maple Racing to their winter lineup on the Lucas Oil 2020 Contingency Schedule.

See the schedule at: https://www.mylucasoil.com/blogs/news/2019-lucas-oil-contingency-schedule

“We’ll work to show our teams and fans the advantages of using Lucas Oil products in their own vehicles,” Saxton added. “This company manufactures the very best lubricants and additives available anywhere. They are known for their support of racing, and we’re honored to join the Lucas Oil family.”

Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through sponsorships and event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, Lucas Oil Products went to work again. The end result is a line of high-performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry.

Rock Maple Racing was originally founded in the winter of 1991-92 as New England’s first sanctioning body for snowmobile Snocross competition. The series moved to Cross Country snowmobile racing over the last several seasons under the leadership of Tara Saxton. The series conducts events in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York from mid-January through late March.

Find the full schedule and more about this premier snowmobile racing series at https://www.rockmapleracing.com/

