NEWARK, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Camp Freeman, a Veteran Owned Ohio Non-Profit 501(c)(3) has been established to support homeless, at-risk, disabled, and transitioning veterans. Camp Freeman is launching their fundraising campaign on Gofundme.com September 11th, 2020 with a goal of $2.9 million to build their first regional facility and headquarters right here in central Ohio.

The new organization is currently accepting donations on their website https://www.campfreeman.com, GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yxtbk6, via PayPal https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/4016569, or by mail to Camp Freeman, PO Box 245, Jacksontown, OH 43030.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for individuals and organizations who wish to support the veteran community.

Services

Camp Freeman is a planned 50+ acre veterans’ retreat and the first facility of its kind featuring:

Veteran’s Village (Cabins/Tiny Houses)

Transitional Housing

Family Support and Crisis Shelter

Support Groups

On-site Behavioral Health

Nutritional services

Education & Counseling

RV Campground & Primitive Campsites

Recreational Facilities

Fitness Center & Aquatics

Art & Equine Therapy Programs

Auto Hobby Shop

Designated Quiet Spaces

& So Much More

Each veteran will go through an initial interview and counseling that Camp Freeman will use to create an individual action plan with easy to reach personal goals. Major milestones will be celebrated to recognize these veterans’ efforts for themselves and their community. All programs at camp freeman will be offered at no cost except for campground, Veterans’ Village, and transitional housing; but those cabin and site rentals will be offered on an income-based scale so it is affordable for any veteran.

Camp Freeman’s mission may best be stated by one of its founding members, Christopher Reynard: ”We are tired of watching veterans fall through the cracks of a broken system. Our veterans need real behavioral health support, real community, real comradery, and most of all they need their military family back. With the onslaught of natural disasters, a nationwide pandemic, and a forthcoming eviction apocalypse, we can’t wait any longer. The time is now! The place is right here where we can make the greatest impact.”

Camp Freeman Board Members

One of their Board Members, Timothy Godwin has already launched a highly successful PTSD Support Group, The Huddle, which is still active today. Another, Jacob Edgell, has spent most of his time in the past couple of years practicing and planning therapy opportunities for disabled Veterans including art, equine therapy, digital veterans’ communities, and even volunteers as a counselor for veterans in his spare time through multiple online support groups. With over 15 years of combined experience serving veterans and active military members, the Board Members of Camp Freeman have witnessed what could only be described as Miraculous Transitions.

According to Army Veteran, Specialist Murphy who was homeless with a family of 5 near the onset of the Covid-19 crisis and is now transitioning into his own home in Southern Ohio: ”I don’t know where I’d be without Tim, Jake, and Chris. . .maybe on the side of the road…probably not good. My family and I got to stay with Chris and his family, and it was different than anything I’d seen. Seeing what they do for others makes it hard not to try every day and be a success story… I can’t wait ‘til I can come back and help some!”

The Camp Freeman Team has supported veterans in crisis, assisted with housing, provided counseling, sheltered veterans and their families, and most importantly have built supportive relationships with veterans of every background using only their own resources. With the support of local organizations and public/private donors to provide facilities and paid staff; Camp Freeman will make an unimaginable impact on the Veteran Community while providing a benchmark for the veterans’ programs of the future.

Board member Timothy Godwin while speaking at a recent board meeting stated: “It’s not just Central Ohio…It’s not just Ohio, it’s all the surrounding states…the whole nation…None of our unsung heroes will be forgotten with time and no more will be abandoned if they come to us. That is going to be our legacy, our brothers continuing on, that is our legacy… Sometimes you just can’t do it alone…It takes a village.”

Camp Freeman can be operational before the end of the year at a limited capacity with the success of this fundraising campaign then operating at full capacity before the end of 2021. On this September 11th, remember the patriotism and the unity after that great tragedy. With your support now, next year on the 20th Anniversary of this generation’s Pearl Harbor (9/11/2021) Camp Freeman will be fully operational and serving veterans from all across the nation. With all of the hatred and discontent spreading today, this gives us all a chance to be a part of something positive that will not only save lives, but give our nations heroes the purpose and opportunity they deserve.

Website – https://www.campfreeman.com

PayPal – https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/4016569

GoFundMe Campaign – https://gf.me/u/yxtbk6

