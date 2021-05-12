LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the growth of its sales team by adding veteran healthcare sales executive James Walker.

James joins Olea following ten years of self-service kiosk experience in the healthcare check-in space, most recently as channel director. With a comprehensive background combining sales and marketing, operations, and process improvement, he brings a broader perspective to the needs of his clients. Walker joins Olea as the company continues to grow its presence in healthcare as the industry expands its digital transformation.

“Having spent a good deal of time working through patient check-in, I’m excited about the opportunity to improve the entire patient experience and looking for opportunities to remove points of friction across the patient journey,” said Walker. “I see the difference self-service technology has made, and with the addition of telehealth and telemedicine applications, access to healthcare will become so much easier for people experiencing healthcare challenges,” he added.

“2021 is a year bringing much change to Olea Kiosks, and that continues with our growth and expansion in select verticals. James will be a real asset to our team with his extensive experience as we grow our presence across healthcare self-service solutions,” CEO Frank Olea explained.

In addition to almost doubling its manufacturing space earlier this year, Olea Kiosks®, Inc. has also strengthened its leadership team, added other additional sales resources, and expanded its customer experience team.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks, Inc. is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Cedars-Sinai, Kaiser Permanente, Tenet, The Habit Burger Grill, The Empire State Building, Universal Studios, Scientific Games, and Subway.

