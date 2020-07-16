LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks, Inc., a leading provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, announces the hiring of channel sales and partnerships industry expert, Rusty Gaynes, as Director of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. Olea Kiosks has more than 40 years of experience helping companies realize their ambitions deploying self-service solutions, and Gaynes was hired to further develop and expand the strategic direction of Olea’s software and hardware partners.



With more than 20 years of sales experience in technology and related industries, Gaynes most recently managed and developed channel sales and partnerships for Verifone as it acquired kiosk provider Zivelo.

“We’re excited about building on Rusty’s rich industry experience and his successful track record with those partnerships,” said Olea Kiosks, Inc. CEO Frank Olea. “With Olea’s in-house advanced design and manufacturing and our operational agility, we’re looking to further leverage technology to enhance the end-user experience. Rusty brings a depth and breadth of knowledge to help us continue to build an ecosystem centered around self-service delivery that allows Olea to attract and evolve with the most diverse and innovative partners to solve our client’s most difficult challenges,” added Olea.

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed how quality business relationships help achieve tremendous results,” said Gaynes. “Olea’s industry leadership and focus on the customer experience of the future puts a priority on convenience and I look forward to accelerating that across the various vertical markets,” added Gaynes.

While Olea has always leveraged its deep relationships with software and hardware partners, point-of-sale (POS) providers, back-end integrations, physical installation and support teams to deliver business value on its client’s behalf, the company is looking to make those relationships even stronger. Olea is eager to adapt new technology to drive innovation and improve the customer experience as it explores new opportunities including contactless technology, automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

About Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Olea Kiosks is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.

For more information, visit: https://www.olea.com/.

