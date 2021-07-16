ATLANTA, Ga., July 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Push Global Entertainment is proud to have “ABL King” for an exclusive interview: It’s an honor to speak with you today. You just recently won “The Hardest Out Tour 2021 Las Vegas” a music performance completion awarding the winner with a distribution deal with VIP Recordings, currently distributed by a division of Sony Music Entertainment and a radio and PR campaign. Why don’t you give us some details about you and your success – how did you get to where you are today?

“I don’t think it’s really one way to truly explain how I got to where I am today. More than anything I would say hard work got me here. I have been working with artists and brands for years now. Recently I created On Dummy Entertainment, this was a game changer. The initial vision of On Dummy Ent. was to be an incubator of major services and resources for independent artists. We now have developed into a full-service agency with major label distribution and roster of the hottest artists in the world”!

I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

“Yeah for sure, I’ve encountered several challenges along the way. I’m not going to spend time really talking about challenges that I’ve overcome; however, I will say never give up. I quit a career to create this company and obviously it is paying off. Don’t let a loss define your grind, go hard. You have to make people believe and it starts with you. It’s like Polo G said “everybody goes through something, it’s all about perseverance”. Everyone has their own challenges. But we ain’t worried, we’re Challengers!”

Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?

“We’re a full-service team. We specialize in digital marketing through innovative strategies. We provide artists from all over with a targeted approach. This is where we shine, we understand the artists we work with. The ultimate objective of marketing services are to develop a brand to be both marketable and saleable. Unlike most typical management agencies, we offer pr, content, distribution, song placement, tour placement, digital marketing, sponsorship opportunities and more to our artists. We like to say we’re a ‘management label.’ We provide management, though we move like the majors.”

What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

“My best advice is to never lose yourself. Don’t lose your soul trying to gain the world. Don’t be afraid to be you! You’re different and that’s what the world needs. Dig deep inside and go hard. Dedicate yourself, want success as bad as you want to breathe!”

Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

“Great question man, success is such an intriguing word. To me success is the fulfillment that can only be achieved by knowing that your efforts manifested into something greater. Every person has their own story and therefore measures success differently. To me, there are levels to it. Sometimes small successes lead to ‘SUCCESS.’”

What’s next for you?

“We actually have a lot in the works right now! Of course we’re on the road with The Hardest Out Tour. But we’re grinding man, I have some of the hottest independent artists in the game and they have a lot on the way! Just be on the lookout, stay tuned in with us on Instagram ‘@ondummyent.’ Our website is https://ondummy.com/.”

Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to learn more?

“Like I said, follow us on Instagram ‘@ondummyen,’ our website is www.ondummy.com Let’s get it!”

