OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — APOCRYPHILE PRESS, LLC (apocryphilepress.com) has announced the launch of a new online literary journal, “COVID TALES” featuring fiction, memoir, and poetry set during the Covid-19 Sheltering-in-place order.



Apocryphile Press Publisher John Mabry says, “We are looking for memoir pieces that tell us what happened during the shelter-in-place order. We are looking for fiction that explores what might have happened during the shelter-in-place order. And we’re looking for poetry that captures the feelings we experienced during the shelter-in-place order.”

Mabry adds, “It’s hard to understand what’s happening to us while we’re in the thick of it. Everyone wants to talk about it, but writers process what is happening to us by writing. We’re hoping ‘COVID TALES’ will be a place to do that. This is also a time for grief, and one of the stages of grief is making meaning of it. We hope that ‘COVID TALES’ can be part of a larger collective meaning-making exercise as we seek to understand these weird times.”

“COVID TALES” is free to anyone to visit, and does not require a subscription, nor any payment, nor does its website host any ads. The Apocryphile Press is sponsoring the project as a gift to the community.

Visit “COVID TALES” at https://www.covidtalesjournal.com/

Submissions of up to 4,000 words welcome.

About the Apocryphile Press:

The Apocryphile Press is a small publishing company based in the San Francisco East Bay specializing in edgy spirituality. Their goal is to bring to market books that religious publishers wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. Plus, pretty much anything else that strikes their fancy.

For more information on “COVID TALES” or the Apocryphile Press, visit: https://www.covidtalesjournal.com/ or http://apocryphilepress.com/

News Source: Apocryphile Press