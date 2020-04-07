SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Online men’s tie and accessory retailer Bows-N-Ties.com is sending free protective respirator masks with every order they ship out. The first 10,000 orders they ship will receive a free mask. Bows-N-Ties ships to more than 50 countries and aims to flatten the curve of COVID-19 by sending out the newly FDA approved KN95 respirator masks to all customers.



“We want to do our part and help contain the spread of the coronavirus,” says Bows-N-Ties founder and CEO Hendrik Pohl. The retailer is using their existing supply chain with China to import these masks.

“Thankfully we already have an agent overseas who manages the entire import process, and ensures all masks carry proper certification. Sadly, there are just too many counterfeit products and scams out there,” explains Pohl.

The masks are shipped via the retailer’s existing fulfillment warehouse and are added to every order at no cost.

“Our business took a huge hit because so many events where customers wear our products, have all been canceled. So instead of laying off our entire fulfillment team, we decided to ship out masks at no cost with every order. We think it is a win-win: We don’t have to lay off any employees, and we help people protect themselves from getting sick,” says Pohl.

The retailer will start shipping the respirators with every online order placed after April 7, 2020. There is no minimum purchase required to receive the free masks.

“It is our goal to send out as many masks as possible,” says Pohl. After the initial 10,000 masks ran out, the retailer already secured more shipments. Besides adding free masks to every order, the retailer is helping hospitals procure masks at cost. “If anyone needs masks in bulk, then we will gladly help with the import process at no cost. We can get 100,000 masks shipped and delivered within 7 business days and the factory we work with has a capacity of 3 Million masks per week,” says Pohl.

Bows-N-TIes.com is a small family owned online retailer specializing in the design and production of men’s ties, bow ties, suspenders, vests, and other accessories. The company was started in 2007 in San Francisco California and currently has 7 employees.

