DENVER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Onshore Strategies just launched an oil and gas-focused supply chain consulting firm that’s working to solve the industry’s supply chain challenges. This new, woman-owned business has proven sourcing strategies to save businesses money and time, while improving auditability, helping with ESG efforts and increasing capital. The answer is hiring consultants to meet specific demand and need.



Today’s E&P companies face many challenges that range from an uncertain commodity market and cost pressures to downsizing. Onshore Strategies has expertise across all facets of the E&P supply chain and operations and it helps to tackle projects that create a ROI for organizations.

Shawn Forbes, founder and chief procurement officer, has 23 years of supply chain experience with 15 supporting oil and gas companies in upstream, midstream, downstream, engineering and oilfield supply and services. Her breadth of knowledge in indirect, operational and capital spend empowers her with a unique advantage for efficient and effective sourcing and contract negotiations. All of this know-how helps to positively impact a company’s bottom line.

“I’m passionate about using our diverse set of skills to help oil and gas companies in every basin across the U.S. to not only save money, but to mitigate risk and develop and enhance processes,” Forbes says.

About Onshore Strategies

Onshore Strategies, LLC is an oil and gas-focused supply chain consulting firm that offers uniquely-skilled professionals who can tackle small-to-large scale tasks, whether short or long-term. It can help with everything from critical-project procurement, spend analysis, vendor audits and spend recovery to bidding out and managing major spend categories, establishing contractor-compliance programs, vendor onboarding, fleet and material management, developing a supplier diversity program and implementing processes and procedures.

Onshore Strategies will assess, recommend and execute valuable scopes of work that are customized to each company’s specific requirements and goals.

