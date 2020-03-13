WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced it has partnered with Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW), establishing a direct integration to access mortgage insurance (MI) from the LenderAssist™ LOS platform.



The new integration works by leveraging OpenClose’s RESTful API Suite, IntegrationAssist™, which makes interfacing with disparate systems easier to develop, quicker to implement and cost effective to maintain. Genworth is a full-service MI provider known for exceptional coverage, service and value. The Fortune 500 company has provided secure mortgage products for nearly 40 years. Its offerings are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“Providing real-time access to mortgage insurance pricing and certification workflow from within OpenClose helps our customers further automate their lending workflow and reduce costs. Our integration partnership with Genworth allows our mutual customers to immediately tap into their quality MI products,” said Vince Furey, chief revenue officer (CRO) at OpenClose. “We are the industry leader in customer service and ease-of-use and this integration highlights that reality.”

OpenClose customers can expect a seamless user experience within the LenderAssist™ LOS that optimizes the mortgage insurance pricing and certification process, eliminates data re-entry and returns MI commitment data and documents to the LenderAssist™ LOS.

“We’re excited to partner with OpenClose, one of the leading LOS vendors in the industry,” said Kevin McMahon, senior vice president of Customer Solutions at Genworth Mortgage Insurance. “Making it easier and more efficient to order MI from start to finish makes the overall lending process smoother for homebuyers.”

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance:

Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Genworth Mortgage Insurance works with lenders and other partners to help people responsibly achieve and maintain the dream of homeownership by ensuring the broad availability of affordable low down payment mortgage loans. Genworth has been providing mortgage insurance products and services in the U.S. since 1981. Visit the company’s website at new.mortgageinsurance.genworth.com.

