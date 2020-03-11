WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced that it has again been chosen as a ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ for the fourth year in a row by selected by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine.



NMP arrived at the 2020 winners after polling readers regarding their employers, which was based on the following criteria: corporate culture, compensation, day-to-day management, internal communications, organizational agility, employee training, company resources, marketing, business strategy, ingenuity, innovation, technology usage, overall reputation, and industry participation.

The magazine states that based on the above criteria, it weighted the reasons that were the most important to readers, collected nominations and votes, and factored in industry reputation to create the annual list of Top Mortgage Employers.

OpenClose was identified as a mortgage software fintech provider that hires the best and brightest in the industry with a focus on talent that has deep experience working at both mortgage lenders and mortgage technology vendors. This unique combination helps them better understand and serve customer needs, says the company.

“We are pleased to again earn a spot as a 2020 Top Mortgage Employer by NMP,” said JP Kelly, president of OpenClose. “Our employees have rich backgrounds working in the mortgage industry and tend to be out-of-the-box, solution-oriented thinkers who go above and beyond to help customers be as successful as possible by leveraging our software. We’re lucky to have assembled such a stellar team of passionate, driven, dedicated employees.”

NMP is a well-respected, long-time industry source for extensive news coverage spanning mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up.

The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

