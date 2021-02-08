MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that Orderful has selected Loren Data’s ECGrid® B2B Platform to connect its customers to EDI VAN trading partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Orderful into the Loren Data interconnected ecosystem,” said Don Reigrod, SVP of Loren Data Corp. “Our shared philosophy of leveraging APIs to connect trading partners makes it easy for Orderful’s customers to connect once locally to do business globally. Orderful’s customer roster is impressive and we look forward to supporting their continued expansion of connecting brands to buyers.

“We’ve been working with Loren Data for some time now and are excited to formalize our relationship with this global agreement,” said Erik Kiser, CEO of Orderful. “This gives Orderful access to the entire eCommerce community regardless of how they trade.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

About Orderful

Orderful improves the global supply chain by enabling buyers and suppliers to immediately trade supply chain data. Its API platform enables organizations to trade supply chain data in

real-time, consolidate complexity and reduce costs. Orderful acts as the hub of a global network of trading partners. The company was founded in 2016 and has its headquarters in San Francisco. Investors include Initialized Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. Visit us at www.orderful.com.

