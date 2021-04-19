DANBURY, Conn., April 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage fulfillment services, announced today Synergy by Association, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA) has officially endorsed its mortgage fulfillment services and proprietary point-of-sale technology Borrower Wallet®.

“We are so pleased to promote the Promontory MortgagePath solution to banks in Oregon,” said OBA President and CEO Linda Navarro. “Offering home loans is a challenge for many community banks given costs and compliance requirements. Our partnership with such a reputable partner will shed light on a solution that enhances what a community bank can offer to customers – a modern and efficient mortgage experience.”

Promontory MortgagePath was founded with a commitment to empowering community financial institutions to participate profitably in mortgage lending by offering a faster, simpler and more-inclusive mortgage process. By leveraging Promontory MortgagePath’s digital mortgage platform and comprehensive fulfillment services, community banks benefit from increased efficiencies and a scalable business model while offering their customers a modern digital mortgage experience. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder and former federal regulator, Gene Ludwig, has been committed to community- and regional banking for decades, focusing his post-government professional career on improving the competitive posture of community banks with an emphasis on compliance.

“Our approach is to deliver an exceptional borrower experience with intuitive technology while expanding the reach of our lending partners in their communities,” said Paul Katz, managing director and head of bank relations at Promontory MortgagePath. “Our enhanced mortgage platform and flexible staffing model enables lenders to grow their franchise while reducing costs and offering a full suite of loan products.”

About Oregon Bankers Association

Established in 1905, the Oregon Bankers Association is a full-service trade association with a membership that includes state and national commercial banks, savings banks and trust companies doing business in Oregon. The mission of the OBA is to be the voice of Oregon banking.

The Oregon Bankers Association serves a dynamic, innovative and community-minded industry. The competitive nature of banking gives Oregonians and Oregon businesses a wide variety of choices for their financial services. In our collective endeavors, the Oregon Bankers Association and its members strive to ensure that Oregon remains a great place to do business and a great place to do banking. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonbankers.com.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for helping community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagepath.com.

