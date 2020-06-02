BOISE, Idaho, June 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Organic Aromas, the creator of Nebulizing Diffuser® aromatherapy products, emphasized today that they have long owned intellectual property rights for their well-known brands Nebulizing Diffuser® and Organic Aromas® as well as their diffuser products. In an effort to combat unauthorized knock-offs of their brands and products, the company has taken appropriate legal measures to protect their brands and products.



Organic Aromas has been involved in the aromatherapy industry since 2014. It spent years perfecting the technology that makes the Nebulizing Diffuser® products work. Now, 6 years after sharing its innovative creation with the world, Organic Aromas has established a reputation in the market as a pioneer in the aromatherapy industry.

The company has been using the brand names “Organic Aromas” and “Nebulizing Diffuser” since 2014 in connection with its diffuser and essential oil products. Since that year, the company has been known for high-end products such as the Raindrop Nebulizing Diffuser® and Elegance Nebulizing Diffuser® aromatherapy products, the designs for which were originally crafted by the company. Organic Aromas’ Nebulizing Diffuser® product is known for its ability to diffuse essential oils without the use of heat, water, or plastic.

It recently came to Organic Aromas’ attention that a number of companies and sellers have been using the company’s brands to sell knock-off products. Pirated versions of the aforementioned products have been found in various online marketplaces. Such practice brings confusion to consumers and infringes on Organic Aromas’ intellectual property rights.

This unethical violation of Organic Aromas’ rights devalues the hard work invested by the company’s creators to develop a unique, efficient product, such as the Nebulizing Diffuser® product, and to produce high-quality essential oils and essential oil blends. These products were manufactured with high precision to ensure that every user gets the benefits of aromatherapy.

“It is clear that these unscrupulous sellers who wish to make a quick buck are exploiting the goodwill and solid reputation of Organic Aromas, and in doing so, they are also exploiting our customers,” said Mark Fackrell, the company’s CFO. “We are steadfast in protecting our intellectual property and our customers. We want to make sure that they get our original, high-quality Nebulizing Diffuser aromatherapy products.”

In light of the activities around the market, Organic Aromas has indicated plans to protect their intellectual property from fraudulent companies and individuals. To that end, Organic Aromas has worked with e-commerce websites and legal counsel to successfully address and remove fraudulent listings.

About Organic Aromas

Founded in 2014, Organic Aromas is a luxury essential oil and aromatherapy brand that manufactures the Nebulizing Diffuser® aromatherapy product and proprietary essential oil blends. Its Nebulizing Diffuser product is known for its innovative technology that is free of heat, water, and plastic. The Nebulizing Diffuser product disperses essential oils without the use of heat and water so you can enjoy their complete, undiluted benefits and scent in your home.

Organic Aromas’ Nebulizing Diffuser product also disperses the scent of essential oils over a large area in a short period. Additionally, it comes in different models that can address your aesthetic and practical needs. The company offers a wide range of essential oils and essential oil blends to suit your preferences.

For more information about Organic Aromas, visit their website at https://organicaromas.com/.

Organic Aromas, Pure And Simple, 1655 W. Fairview Ave. Suite 102, Boise, Idaho 83702, (208) 286-4657.

