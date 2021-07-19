BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Organic Aromas® (organicaromas.com), creator of the innovative nebulizing aromatherapy diffuser has once again introduced cutting edge products to the market. The Essential Oil Blending Lab Kit, The Attar Nebulizing Diffuser and the ultimate blending guide eBook are now available. The company has also received a new trademark for the Raindrop diffuser design.



The Essential Oil Blending Lab Kit

This is an ideal toolkit when you are practically looking to optimize your essential oil blending knowledge. Basically, you experiment with oils to come up with tailored blends that suit your lifestyle, taste and preference. This product contains handy glass tools and guiding stickers to ensure that you experiment effectively with various aromas to create, among others cleaning sprays, beauty hacks and many more. The kit is packaged in a compact container for easy use on the go.

The Attar Nebulizing Diffuser

The Attar Nebulizing Diffuser is a powerful 3-in-1 aromatherapy device. It is the largest diffuser in the market and works best in large spaces like conference rooms, theaters, warehouses, recreation centers and so on. This remarkable instrument is fitted with all the quality signature Organic Aromas diffuser features. It is uniquely made for large spaces and groups.

The Ultimate Blending eBook

This new e-guide is called “Transform Your Life With These Ten Therapeutic Essential Oil Blends.” This blending resource is all you need to up your aromatherapy game. Enter the exciting world of fragrance notes and learn how to create winning therapeutic blends. This eBook guides you on how to activate the Blending Lab Kit. From safety information to the best blending practices, this product is paramount in adding vital blending skills to the user. Learn more: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09473258G.

New Trademark For Raindrop Nebulizing Diffuser Design

Organic Aromas is now the United States sole trademark holder of the remarkable and iconic Raindrop diffuser design. This unique shape and appearance is part of the story and the success of Organic Aromas. The certification protects the design and seeks to end the production of fakes and imitations in the market. Our customers deserve the very best quality Raindrop diffuser, and the new trademark will guarantee this.

Organic Aromas Cares About Your Health, Submits Essential Oils for Testing with 3rd Party Lab!

Organic Aromas essential oils have been tested/analyzed for quality and safety by PhytoChemia; an independent laboratory licensed in Canada. 2021 lab results confirm that the oils have NO contaminants, diluents or adulterants. We deeply care about our clients’ health and safety. These laboratory results are available on our website for perusal before purchasing.

About Organic Aromas

Organic Aromas is the leading aromatherapy brand – maker of the iconic Nebulizing Diffuser. The company also sells a host of premium quality essential oils and aromatherapy accessories. This innovative company is always adding exciting products to its portfolio to enhance and promote effective aromatherapy.

This video shows our masterpiece in action: https://youtu.be/LRHflGD9y-8

More information at: https://organicaromas.com/.

