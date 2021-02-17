LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill has created a new, welcoming atmosphere for families every Sunday. The upgraded Sunday dining experience, gives busy parents a much-needed break from daily meal prep, giving kids a yummy dine-in experience where they can be themselves; pajamas and comfy attire are encouraged! Guests want convenient options to fit their stressful schedules which is why Ori’Zaba’s has made Sundays a priority to create a safe and healthy choice for families with children.



PHOTO CAPTION: All Ori’Zaba’s Locations will provide a truly family friendly environment each Sunday with a free kids meal with a purchased adult entree, learn what else makes Sundays special at Ori’Zaba’s.

“This is more than just a ‘Kids Eat Free Sunday,’ the entire dining experience has been enhanced to give tired parents a place where they can feel comfortable bringing their kids for a meal,” said D.J. Wonnacott-Yahnke, Director of Consumer Product Management.

A kid friendly Spotify playlist will be queued every Sunday and family dancing is encouraged! Fresh and fruity, scratch made agua fresca drinks are available as a delicious option to add to their favorite Ori’Zaba’s menu items: tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Free kids meals are available for children 12 and under, with the purchase of an adult entree every single Sunday. Ori’Zaba’s uses whole food ingredients in all of their scratch made meals giving parents a fresh and healthy alternative to fast food, where they can feel good about their family meal choices when they dine together at Ori’Zaba’s.

With many families working and schooling from home during ‘Stay at home mandates,’ a restaurant that prioritizes families and kids of all ages, is a welcome addition. Time and care makes Ori’Zaba’s Mexican food truly homemade and parent approved, and now with the intention of creating a family bonding experience each and every Sunday, Ori’Zabas is hoping to create new traditions for hectic households.

Ori’Zaba’s menu includes popular items including; Ultimate Steak Fries, a spicy Zalapeño Burrito and a Surf and Turf Burrito filled with mega flavors. Customers also have the flexibility to create their own tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and salads.

About Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill

Ori’Zaba’s is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori’Zaba’s has multiple locations across the area.

For restaurant franchise opportunities, visit https://zabas.com/franchising/.

9360 W. Flamingo Road #110-521, Las Vegas, NV 89147 – https://zabas.com/

For more information about Family Sundays contact:

Nicole Brooks, Ori’Zaba’s Public Media Relations

marketing@zabas.com

News Source: Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill