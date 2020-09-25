MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The OverSightMD COVID-19 tracking and screening solution was instrumental in providing a safe environment for campers and staff while demonstrating the benefits of routine wellness screenings. The Tenafly Teen Summer Camp in Tenafly, New Jersey deployed the OverSightMD COVID-19 solution prior to the first day of camp and was able to maintain a COVID-19 free camp for the duration of the summer camp schedule.

“The OverSightMD COVID-19 tracking and screening solution was easy to deploy to my campers, their family, and our staff,” said Mark Slawson, Director of Youth Services / Director of Summer Teen Camp. “Our summer program would not have been possible this year without the daily tracking and screening services from OverSightMD. They provided our families and staff the confidence to push forward with opening our camp for activities.”

Every day the parents and guardians completed wellness screening checks for their children through the OverSightMD mobile friendly platform. All camp staff and administrators reported in daily as well. Temperatures were taken and logged daily by a trained staff member. All COVID-19 possible alerts were addressed quickly and through defined protocols to limit exposure to the camp and community. Through the daily screenings this local community was able to return to some sense of normalcy for their children’s summertime activities.

“The partnership with Tenafly Teen Summer Camp in New Jersey was an awesome success. We proved our long-established wellness assessment services could easily be applied to school settings for parents, students, and staff,” said Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD Inc. “We are fully capable of supporting any school or district in the country. We just recently assisted a private school in California to obtain a waiver from local authorities to reopen classrooms early with the assistance of OverSightMD.”

OverSightMD can quickly be deployed to assist any size school or district. OverSightMD was recently adopted by Mulberry School, a private school in Los Gatos, California for COVID-19 screening. OverSightMD’s collection and analysis of health symptoms, vital signs and individual COVID exposure helps schools mitigate their risk associated to COVID-19. The OverSightMD platform provides the insights necessary to take preventative measures alongside following CDC, local, and state guidelines to create a safer environment.

The OverSightMD COVID-19 solution includes:

HIPAA Compliant Software Platform

Mobile Friendly Interface

Data Monitoring by Nurses

COVID Test Tracking

Contract Tracing Documentation

Quarantine Compliance Tracking

The OverSightMD mobile web application allows parents or employees to report symptoms, vital signs, and answer COVID-19 exposure questions easily into a HIPAA-compliant web-based platform from the privacy of their home. The platform maintains a live COVID dashboard and generates detailed reports for school administrators to quickly access information about any COVID exposure across their school community. School administrators can act on this real-time information to prevent spreading to other students and faculty by following their state issued COVID-19 guidelines and OverSightMD COVID-19 tracking recommendations.

COVID-19 testing can be made available to participating schools and districts with test results integrated into each student’s or employee’s personal health record.

OverSightMD has years of experience providing its healthcare platform and oversight services to hospital systems and providers and is well-equipped to support schools during this pandemic. The OverSightMD platform is simple for parents to use and very effective at quickly highlighting risks for school administrators.

Schools and districts can learn more about the OverSightMD’s COVID-19 Tracking and Screening platform at: https://oversightmd.com/schools/

About OverSightMD:

OverSightMD (https://oversightmd.com/) formed in 2013 is the national leader in population oversight and patient-driven care management. The OverSightMD cloud platform and monitoring technology empowers hospitals, post-acute providers, and in-home care companies to function as a proactive healthcare delivery system to reduce hospital readmissions and improve outcomes. OverSightMD’s continuous population management provides seamless exchange of relevant health and wellness data that enables providers to deliver timely, effective care, and team management through real-time dashboards, analytics, and comprehensive tracking tools.

