ROCA, Neb., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Engineering, Inc. (PEI), winner of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2014 Tibbetts Award for innovative technology, in response to the pandemic, has focused its resources on the development of a family of composite shelters that can be used as mobile test centers and patient treatment.



Specifically, these Rapid On Demand Portable Medical Platforms (ROD-PMP™) may be easily and quickly deployed to areas or sites that lack diagnostic test capability such as rural hospitals, long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, critical industries (meat packing), sports venues, etc., to provide ready access testing for virus or similar outbreaks. Currently, platform models include a series of Test Platforms (Models 1000, 1100, 1200, and 1300) that provide rapid Point-of-Care testing and screening; and, Patient Treatment Models (Series 2000 and 3000 Models) that provide full service treatment and patient isolation for communities and hospitals that require these “surge” resources.

All ROD-PMP models utilize a lightweight composite structure that is durable, will not corrode, and easy to maintain. These units are deployable in all seasons and environments and are designed to the latest standard (ASTM 1925) for rigid wall relocatable structures (RWRS); the same criteria that is used by the U.S. Military for their tactical hospitals. All models can be transported using existing modes (common carrier) and set-up onsite using forklifts or cranes. PEI has designed the ROD-PMP in accordance with CDC guidelines and can be customized to meet specific user needs.

“When COVID-19 began to impact the U.S., our community and our employees, PEI began to consider what we could do to help combat this pandemic,” stated Osie Combs, PEI President and retired Navy Rear Admiral. “Normally, our capabilities are utilized to support the U.S. Warfighter and help them take the fight to our foreign enemies. In this case, we are utilizing our advanced composites know-how to help fight a war on our soil, a more personal battle to protect our own families and communities. The ROD-PMP™ product line utilizes the latest technology in materials and design. PEI is dedicated to fielding a product that ramps up our nation’s test capabilities, and equally important, a system that also protects our incredible healthcare workers.”

PEI will be offering the ROD-PMP product line to communities, hospitals, agencies, and organizations throughout the United States. Our design and manufacturing facility stands ready to provide these systems within weeks of order placement. The ROD-PMP is the next step in fighting the pandemic and beyond.

Pacific Engineering, Inc. (PEI), is high tech small business located in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since 1998, PEI has been a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced composite structures for the military and commercial markets.

