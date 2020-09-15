LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Packform, a company accelerating in the sphere of digital innovation, has further established its position as a startup to watch after being named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year – Software category.



Packform, which has received substantial recognition since its launch, was also awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year – Business Services Industries category, in the 17th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

This prestigious award comes just one month after Packform was hailed as Most Innovative Startup of the Year in both the Technology and Business Services Categories at the annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Packform is an online managed marketplace that has remarkably cooked up a storm within the packaging industry within months of launch. Its solution has completely revolutionized the way packaging supply and demand is traditionally managed and sold and has vigorously disrupted the existing status quo within an archaic industry to create something that is fast, nimble, automated and absolutely refreshing.

The start-up is founded by an impressive trio – Australia’s top futurist and key thought leader on innovation and technology, Peter Williams, one of Australia’s leading and most successful serial entrepreneurs, Philip Weinman, and former Vice President of Landsberg Orora, Preston Geeting.

“We are once again, over the moon to receive this incredible recognition,” says Co-founder and Chairman, Philip Weinman. “Our goal has always been to lead through innovative disruption. It is so inspiring to see the journey Packform has been on and the energy that drives the growth we have experienced as a team. We know even greater achievements lie ahead of us and that is so exciting.”

The company is committed to both innovation and supporting organizations that can benefit from its digital platform. Packform’s technology has recently been used to assist with preventing the global spread of coronavirus. The company generously volunteered its technology to a charity in the United Kingdom to assist with much needed distribution of PPE and essential items.

“The greatest successes come from overcoming disruption,” says Co-Founder Peter Williams. “Packform have been able to move quickly and adapt to new demands in the midst of disruption caused by the pandemic, and we have risen to the challenge.

“We are so proud of what Packform has achieved through adversity. We have been able to help customers and organizations when they needed help the most. The future is still so uncertain in all corners of the globe; however, we know that we can still help further and where there is uncertainty, there is always the opportunity for innovation.”

About Philip Weinman:

Philip Weinman is a respected business leader and speaker who is regularly listed as one of Australia’s leading and most successful serial entrepreneurs. He’s founded many fast-growing companies and is a highly successful innovator, known for his track record of spotting a niche and disrupting industries with new products and services that change the sector and improve the way people live and work. Visit https://www.deasil.com.au/ or http://www.philipweinman.com/ for more information.

About Peter Williams:

Peter Williams was a Partner with Deloitte and Founder and CEO of Deloitte Digital, one of the fast-growing management consulting arms in the world that specializes in digital technology, with over 9000 employees in 29 countries. Prior to his time at Deloitte Digital, Peter founded Deloitte’s e-business consulting group in Australia. Peter is one of Australia’s key thought leaders on innovation and online, mobile & emerging technology. He works with many high-profile organizations such as Telstra, CSIRO, Holden, Victorian & Federal Governments and Meat & Livestock Australia.

About Preston Geeting:

Preston Geeting is the co-founder and director of Packform. After studying International Business at London Metropolitan University and Business Administration at California Lutheran University, Preston turned entrepreneur. Prior to Packform, Preston was Vice President for the publicly listed packaging company Landsberg Orora. He began as a sales representative and became one of the company’s most successful brokers over his 18-year career.

Learn more at: https://www.packform.io/

