ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pam Jeffords has joined Sapient Insights Group as Senior Partner and will lead the firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consulting practice. In this role, Jeffords will develop and expand the firm’s advisory offerings with a primary focus on data-driven optimization of best practices for diversity, equity, and inclusion for clients.

“I am thrilled to join Sapient Insights Group and look forward to growing the firm’s consulting offerings,” said Jeffords. “Sapient already brings unique data-driven capabilities to clients seeking optimization of their HR and business practices. I am inspired to lead this important practice in an area I’ve been passionate about for more than 15 years.”

Before joining Sapient Insights Group, Pam Jeffords led the diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting practices for PWC and Mercer. She has worked with various industry sectors, including Financial Services, Technology, Private Equity, Consumer Goods, and Engineering.

“Pam’s world-class leadership experience and deep understanding of the power of a diverse workforce add tremendous value to our team and our clients,” said Susan Richards, CEO of Sapient Insights Group. “We’re excited to have her lead our efforts in advising clients with forward-thinking actionable insights.”

About Sapient Insights Group

Sapient Insights Group is an Atlanta-based research and advisory firm specializing in equipping clients with data and insights that drive enterprise-wide change through better investments in people, process, and technology. Research and Consulting services offered include HR Strategy; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Change Management; HR Technology; and Talent Management.

