LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pamela Kawada, president PK Media, collaborates with 20 other prominent authors in new book, “Own Your Dreams.” With a foreword by Les Brown, a world-renowned motivational speaker, the book is filled with stories designed to inspire personal strength and evoke the achievement of dreams and goals. Pamela, a TV talk show host, TV personality, producer, lifestyle consultant, attorney, writer, entrepreneur and most importantly, mother, is one of the book’s five premier authors.



While each of the book’s authors has struggled with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in their lives, they’ve all walked away with hope and learned lessons that would lead them on a path of positivity. Each chapter provides not only valuable steps that readers can apply to take action in their lives, but shows what’s possible when they do.

Pamela pays homage to her beloved grandmother and writes about how her life and spirit inspired her to achieve her own dreams and goals.

“My grandmother taught me what inner strength is all about – from her actions to her words. The story is romantic and reminiscent. It weaves together a tale that details war, death, hope and the power of perseverance,” Pamela says. “My grandmother really taught me that we can design our own destiny.”

Other premier authors include: Karen Andre, a revered political consultant, attorney and service advocate who served as a presidential appointee in the Obama administration as the White House Liaison to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Karim Ellis, motivational speaker and founder of Empowered Education; Dr. Patrick Tyrance, Jr., a Harvard-trained physician and orthopedic surgeon; and Dr. Ona Brown, Les Brown’s daughter.

“‘Own Your Dreams’ (ISBN: 978-1-7327450-1-8) is the ultimate self-development tool,” Pamela says.

About Pamela Kawada

Pamela Kawada, JD, Esq. was born in Korea and immigrated to the United States when she was four. She grew up in the Los Angeles area surrounded by strong women. The importance of education was emphasized as was integrity, diligence and faith. As a result, Pamela graduated top of her class with honors, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA and earned her law degree from UCSF Hastings College of the Law. She worked as a corporate litigator at a prestigious international law firm in downtown Los Angeles where she represented multi-billion-dollar companies.

Life then led her down a different path – a path where she focused on family and travel and then went on to pursue a successful media career. An international traveler, Pamela is passionate about lifestyle, fashion, food, art and learning about different cultures.

Her talk show, “Getting Real with Pamela,” is a positive and purposeful show where she interviews entrepreneurs, artists, life coaches, doctors and other driven professionals who share their struggles and successes in their pursuit of living a most fulfilled life. It can be viewed on Ever Talk TV: https://evertalktv.com/ and Apple TV.

Learn more about Pamela Kawada: https://getrealpamela.com

