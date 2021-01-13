NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Academy for Hospitality Arts (AHA) has launched COVID-19 safety training courses to help hospitality workers prepare for re-openings. Foodservice professionals can now ensure hotels and restaurants reopen and remain open safely. Even while vaccine distribution is underway, COVID-19 remains an issue for dining establishments.

The AHA has been working behind the scenes to:

educate service industry workers on how to mitigate the spread of the virus

train front-of-house management with the highest standards of safety, sanitation, and compliance

make sure restaurants, hotels, and events can re-open and remain open safely

The AHA has overhauled its education to meet the most stringent health standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

There are two specific programs to ensure an individual is ready to get back to work:

1 – COVID-19 Readiness Program (CRC) for wait staff and servers

2 – COVID Hospitality Compliance Officer (CHCO), for management

Both programs prepare hospitality professionals for:

the increase in new daily protocols from cleaning and disinfecting

the increase in protection of customers

conflict resolution protocols

identifying symptoms, isolation precautions, and much more

“COVID-19 safety standards have raised the bar like never before,” says Michael DiPeri, President and Founder of AHA. “These programs will increase the confidence of both food service workers and the customers we serve.”

The CRC and CHCO safety training mission is to reinforce a culture of safety for staff and guests and help businesses avoid costly fines.

“People are ready to get back to their families, celebrations, and life as it was before COVID. Caution and compliance will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” says Stephen Ruggieri, Director of Training & Development. “Our graduates serve as the frontline compliance officers to make sure everyone from food servers and bussers to bartenders and management are protecting customers and the safety of everyone.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the AHA’s COVID-19 safety training courses can register for the live training or visit the AHA website for details.

Register for live training at: https://lovegevity.typeform.com/c/XLNL557I.

Live online classes begin January 26, 2021, and will be available online and instructor-led through accredited colleges and universities as part of a partnership between Lovegevity University and the Academy for Hospitality Arts.

About the Academy for Hospitality Arts

Founded in 2014 by Michael and Karen DiPeri, the Academy for Hospitality Arts is the authority in hospitality training and setting excellence in service standards. With more than 30 years of experience and 17 years of research on service and standards at the highest level, the AHA seeks to elevate the hospitality industry through a standardized service excellence framework. The AHA is committed to educating directors of midsize to large catering and foodservice providers and individuals seeking hospitality front-of-house professional training. To learn more, visit https://ahaexcellence.com/.

About Lovegevity

Lovegevity is a career and technical education (CTE) course provider to schools, colleges, and universities. Founded in 1997 by Cho Phillips, Lovegevity has over 2200 accredited college and university partners across the United States and around the world. Lovegevity’s CTE programs provide skills, training, and education through various learning experiences, including hands-on, real-world learning, and paid internships. Lovegevity builds hybrid programs for both classroom and online learning with career-focused learning outcomes. For more information, visit ​https://lovegevity.com/.

