BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pangje Foundation, a leader in innovative endangered species conservation and community support and education initiatives, announced today their newest Board Member: James Turner. James brings over 30 years of experience from the technology industry.

He serves as CEO of both Qtec Systems and Coloured Lines, and has been instrumental in driving tech solutions across the telco business sector and is a specialist in the Microsoft unified communications platform. James is also an active investor and adviser to multiple other start-ups in legal-tech, reg-tech, platform and property-tech markets. Additionally, James holds a strong passion for big cats and wild places.

His insight into, and drive for, innovative solutions is an appreciated asset to Pangje Foundation’s continued work to help save snow leopard in fragile Himalaya environments.

As Pangje expands and scales community based endangered species programs to a global level, James will truly be invaluable.

About Pangje Foundation

Pangje Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization dedicated to advancement of snow leopard conservation initiatives that simultaneously help local communities and the greater Himalaya environment through support of community-based stewardship programs and unique educational opportunities.

Learn more at: http://pangje.org/

News Source: Pangje Foundation