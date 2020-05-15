COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paralympic Games Silver Medalist, Persian Gulf War veteran and TEDx Motivational Speaker John Register marks 26 years since he embraced a “new normal” – becoming an amputee following a misstep over a hurdle while training for the Olympic Games – in a new business leadership development book set to launch this coming Sunday, May 17, on Amazon. The launch comes just a day before Register serves remotely in a keynote experience at the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural Virtual Valor Games Southeast.



Register discovered how to “amputate his fear of disability” and founded the U.S. Olympic Committee Military Sport Program in the early 2000s. He launches the book as business leaders return to work with their staff amid stressful circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, hoping to get their workplaces back up and running.

In “Ten Power Stories to Impact Any Leader: Journal Your Way to Leadership Success” Register encourages business leaders to capture and journal their own stories to motivate their teams, and meanwhile, to improve organizations leading to economic results and future success. Register guides these executives and middle managers to inspire others and change lives in their organizational culture, as they develop leadership insights to spark self-reflection and to challenge personal thinking, while boosting the leadership toolkit to grow teams, organizations and professional competence.

“In my international travels, I have found consistency when speaking with leaders,” Register said. “Many leaders search for stories from outside sources to inspire their teams. Yet, they rarely consider the powerful stories within themselves. It is the personal stories that I find inspires teams more profoundly with greater impact.”

About the Author:

Register swam, played baseball and football in his youth, and later discovered track and field, where he became a four-time All-American on scholarship at the University of Arkansas. He served in the U.S. army for six years afterward—including in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and in active-duty participation in the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program—where he won nine gold medals in the Armed Services Competition and two World Military Championships. Register participated in two U.S. Olympic trials in two hurdles distances and hoped to make the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team. But one misstep over a hurdle on May 17, 1994, changed his life forever. Register hyperextended his knee and severed the popliteal artery. Surgical reconstruction proved futile as gangrene set in, resulting in amputation of his left leg.

Following a long road to recovery, Register started swimming and made the U.S. Paralympic Team in 1996. Eventually, he returned to track and field, where he won a silver medal in the long jump—setting an American record—and sprinted to fifth in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Now Register motivates CEOs, business leaders, athletes, youth, veterans, and first responders as an inspirational speaker, trainer, coach and keynote presenting his “Hurdling Adversity” speech, asking business professionals to “amputate their fear and embrace their new normal.”

