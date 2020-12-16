SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Now that California Proposition 19 has passed, Wes Nichols, president of Paramount Property Tax Appeal Service in San Diego has decided to offer a free evaluation to affluent families, business property owners and homeowners who are transferring property to heirs or simply wish to lower their property taxes, or appeal their tax bill.

Families & individuals are invited to call the firm directly, or to drop by the office, to receive a free property tax reduction or tax appeal evaluation. Mr. Nichols is advising upscale California property owners that, “Property tax relief will be severely limited by changes to Proposition 58’s Parent-to-Child Exemption. There are only 8-weeks left to prepare, evaluate and potentially appeal property taxes – usually reducing property tax by 20% to 30%.”

The Paramount firm is stressing the fact that homeowners and commercial property owners are running out of time to prepare for changes to California property tax relief, that, if not addressed in Dec or Jan, will cost families and businesses thousands of dollars in unexpected, additional property taxes. Mr. Nichols states this is why Paramount Property Tax Appeal is opening their doors & phone lines to California property owners and families inheriting real property – so they can take advantage of the firm’s offer, for the first time in their corporate history, to get a free evaluation focusing on Property Tax Reduction; Property Appraisal; Real Property Tax Appeal, Business Property Tax Appeal, and Business Personal Property Tax Compliance.

Company president Wes Nichols announced this week: “We can’t emphasize enough how important it is for families to get in right now – this week or next week – to see us, so we can evaluate their estate planning and property tax situation, and complete their paperwork to lock in their future tax base. With Proposition 19 becoming property tax law, Californians only have until Feb. 2021 to complete estate planning, in order to pass down low assessed values to their children.

“Proposition 19 is designed to eliminate the Parent-to-Child Exemption (or Exclusion), for properties that are not owner-occupied homes within 12-months. This means homes, apartment buildings and other commercial properties will all be assessed at current, full market value when you transfer title to your children. As for appeals, we have an 80% success rate, which is a testament to our dedication and hard work for our clients.”

It is worth noting that Paramount Property Tax Appeal is one of the few property tax firms in California that provides a large staff and complex data-system for proprietary property tax reduction solutions and tax appeal programs – guaranteeing parents the ability to pass down their low assessed value in the future to their children. Even if property is held in an LLC or a trust.

Mr. Nichols goes on to explain: “This year, Californians face unprecedented tax challenges unlike any year prior; due in part to the Coronavirus shutdown and resulting economic crisis, severely impacting property values and estate planning. Families with estate planning needs have to realize they only have 8-weeks left before the doors for California property tax relief from Proposition 13 and Proposition 58 slam shut – when Proposition 19 becomes active. This will dismantle tax breaks protected by the Parent-to-Child Exemption, which allows you to avoid property tax reassessment at current market rates.”

“Folks should understand that by engaging us now, you start the process of setting up your tax appeal; to reduce your overall tax burden. Waiting until you’re too close to the appeals deadline can be a recipe for disaster! Bottom line, we truly enjoy helping people – no matter what their net worth or property values are.”

To get a free evaluation for trusts, estate planning, property tax appeals and property tax reduction, property owners can call the firm’s main line at (858) 225-1200 with the option to discuss over the phone, or to come in and review their property tax and/or business personal property tax needs with a property tax specialist.

