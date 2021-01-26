PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Parkk, the first RV focused parking app that allows travelers to reserve private RV parking in advance, today announced the parking technology is now available on both iPhone and Android, so RV travelers will no longer have to limit their travel routes based on current RV parking options.

“Parkk solves multiple fundamental travel issues by increasing parking availability for the RVer. Today travel routes are often limited to routes with close proximity to existing RV parking lots. Through our app, travelers can simply park in any registered Parkk driveway, along any route they choose,” said founder and CEO, Jason Ratzlaff. “With Parkk, every registered driveway becomes a potential RV parking spot, opening up all new routes for RV travelers. We are also pleased to offer driveway owners across the country an opportunity to monetize the spaces they already own.”

The timing on the app release could not be more beneficial, as COVID-19 has spurred major growth in the RV industry as a way to explore “safe” travel. In the Midwest alone, bookings for RV rentals were up 30% the second week in May compared with the same period last year. Reservations have climbed 331% since early April (*Note 1). Roughly 40 million people a year go RV camping with those numbers only continuing to increase as the activity gains favor with the millennial demographic (*note 2).

Parkk makes more RV spaces available, (a critical point as more RVs hit the road and are more likely to overwhelm current parking/camp sites) however it also supports the existing RV parks to gain exposure and reduce costs. RV park owners can replace their costly booking software with free access to Parkk to manage all reservations, while simultaneously gaining market exposure to a new audience of travelers.

About Parkk

Parkk is a parking app that allows driveway and parking space owners to monetize their personal parking spaces by offering them as RV parking opportunities. Founded in 2019, Parkk’s patent pending technologies offer users proprietary AI technologies to facilitate complete visibility and ensures the highest integrity in all financial transactions. Parkk is poised to cause major market disruption in the RV parking industry in 2021. Learn more: https://www.parkk.com/

