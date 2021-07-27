CRANBURY, N.J. and MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Supply chain business connectivity iPaas solution PartnerLinQ has announced a significant expansion of “Visionet VAN” to its EDI and Supply Chain Connectivity offerings. PartnerLinQ has selected ECGrid Network service of Loren Data Corp. (LD.com) – a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, to enhance digital connectivity for its clients.

“As a forward-thinking provider of digital business solutions, PartnerLinQ is committed to pursuing continuous digital innovation,” said Jawad Khan, Executive Vice President at Visionet. “We are always on the lookout for reliable partners who share our mission to excel and can contribute to further enhancing our customers’ experiences. In this regard, we are confident that Loren Data’s expertise will significantly boost our own capabilities in providing the world’s best supply chain connectivity experience.”

“We are excited to partner with ParnterLinQ, one of the top supply chain solutions providers in the market,” said Anthony (Tony) D’Angelo, SVP at Loren Data Corp. “Their PartnerLinQ and other B2B solutions expand the reach of enablement across multiple industries. We look forward to adding even more capabilities to their automation and integration solution sets with our ECGrid network and APIs.”

About PartnerLinQ: Enterprise Connectivity at the Speed of Business

PartnerLinQ is an innovative supply chain industry iPaas solution that enables EDI, API-led and cloud native application integrations. With a simplified B2B communication engine that includes EDI, AS2, SFTP and real-time APIs, PartnerLinQ is a fully integrated platform and easily handles both standard and proprietary file-based formats. including custom integrations. The solution is well suited for retail, e-commerce, wholesale, transportation, 3PL, as well as distribution, digital, and analog partner ecosystems and helps your team achieve operational efficiency and gain real-time visibility.

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B ecommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for Ecommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections. Learn more: https://www.ld.com/

