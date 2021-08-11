DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — National Trail Local School District is investing in indoor air quality solutions and energy efficiency through a facilities improvement project with Energy Optimizers, USA. The District did not ask for more taxpayer dollars but is using federal funds coming through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER).

National Trail is taking proactive steps to ensure that school facilities are as safe as possible by installing bi-polar ionization devices in HVAC units throughout the entire campus. These units send charged ions into the environment that break down viruses and other contaminants into smaller, harmless particles, which then drop out of the air.

In addition to these very important upgrades, the District is also implementing other improvements, including LED lighting retrofits, adding air conditioning to the upper part of the High School, removing asbestos, installing new duct work and chilled water piping, and replacing boilers, chillers, and air handler units. Building automation controls will improve comfort levels and ensure energy efficiency. The benefits will be immediate, with reduced energy bills and an improved learning environment.

With a project cost of $1.5 million, the District anticipates a reduction in utility and maintenance costs of about $51,000 annually. By using the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia’s (OCEPC) competitively-bid LED Lighting and Energy Savings program, the District did not have to go through a lengthy and expensive bidding process for the project.

The LED lighting retrofits offer up to 75 percent savings over the district’s former lighting systems, offering an almost immediate reduction in utility costs. They will also last 3 to 4 times longer, which will further reduce long-term operations and maintenance costs.

Beyond the financial savings, LED lighting is a superior option for educational settings. The quality of LED lighting is very close to natural daylight, making it easier on the eyes. Further, it offers improved light distribution and lighting levels. LEDs are also free of the hum and flicker associated with fluorescent lighting, making it an ideal system for special needs classrooms. All these benefits are associated with improved behavior and health, in addition to increased motivation and higher test scores.

“At National Trail, we aim to be high achieving in all aspects of our operations, from academic performance to financial management,” said Bob Fischer, Superintendent. “This investment in our building will pay dividends to our bottom line while directly supporting our strategies to keep staff and students safe and improve student outcomes and our overall school climate.”

“We take great pride in our ability to provide schools with cost-effective solutions that make measurably better improvements to their facilities and, by extension, their overall performance,” said Dave Eshbaugh, General Manager with Energy Optimizers, USA. “National Trail Local School District will be able to channel the savings it gains right back into its classrooms or into other needed capital improvements. That’s a victory for the school, its students and the community.”

