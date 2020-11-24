NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, PassFab has launched promotional activities across the global. The event time is from November 23 to December 16. This giveaway has 3 benefits! In addition to free get one-month license code, there is also a discount that buy one PassFab product get one free. Moreover, users can also get coupon code for specific PassFab tools, which is really super value!

1 – One-month Free License Code

PassFab for ISO is a professional Windows ISO burning tool to create bootable USB/CD/DVD, it can be efficiently used in just three simple steps. With this easy-to-use burning software, you can download ISO files and create bootable disk without much effort. Sharing the event page to any social media and entering an email address to the pop-up input field shall award people with one-month license code delivered via email.

2 – Buy One PassFab Product Get One Free

Buying PassFab iPhone Unlocker, get PassFab iOS Password Manager free. The two software only need $39.95 for Windows and $49.95 for Mac. PassFab iPhone Unlocker is a remarkable tool which can be used as an effective iPhone passcode unlock software. It can quickly unlock lock screen passcode, remove Apple ID and bypass MDM for all iOS devices. PassFab iOS Password Manager can find and transfer all saved password information on iPhone, iPad: Wi-Fi, Screen Time, Website & App, Email, Apple ID and Credit Card.

Buying PassFab 4WinKey Ultimate, get PassFab Product Key Recovery free in just $69.95 for Windows users. 4WinKey removes or resets local and admin passwords, and it deletes or creates Windows account in minutes. PassFab Product Key Recovery is the solution for lost product key recovery to find and recover what matters most.

3 – Get Coupon Code for Specific PassFab Tools

Just copy and paste the 5% coupon code PASSFAB20205 at checkout to save money. Users can use this coupon code to buy most of the PassFab software.

How to Participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.passfab.com/holiday-deals.html

About PassFab

PassFab was founded in 2010. It is a leading password recovery tool developer. It has developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help tens of thousands of business and private users solve their password problems. More information: https://www.passfab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passfab/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/passfab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/passfab

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passfabsoftware/

News Source: PassFab