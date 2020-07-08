SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Patent Bots today announced its Patent Law Firm Quality Scores, a new ranking of 802 U.S. patent law firms with at least 50 issued patents for the year ending March 31, 2020. Patent Bots downloaded 310,842 publicly available patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office and then used the company’s AI-powered, automated patent proofreading tool to count the number of errors in each issued patent. Issued patents identify the law firm responsible for the patent and also the company that owns the patent.



The Patent Law Firm Quality Scores provide public recognition for patent firms doing exceptionally high-quality work in avoiding legal errors in issued patents. The Quality Scores show the names of only the top fifty firms (e.g., those with the lowest number of errors per issued patent). Patent law firms outside of the top 50 can login to the Patent Bots website to see their own quality scores and where they stand with respect to other patent law firms.

“Automated patent proofreading helps decrease the number of errors in issued patents,” says Jeff O’Neill, Patent Bots Founder and CEO. “Patent law firms are recognizing the importance of doing quality work and are subscribing to our proofreading tool to move up in our rankings.”

Benefits of the Quality Scores rankings include:

A novel, highly relevant, objective measure of the quality of work performed by patent law firms.

Recognition for firms that score well, demonstrating their dedication to patent quality.

A catalyst for underperforming firms to improve the quality of their work.

Patent Bots will update these rankings on a quarterly basis and highlight firms who are improving their Quality Scores. Moreover, Patent Bots plans on releasing more data-driven insights about other aspects of patent quality to improve the patent industry.

About Patent Bots:

Patent Bots’ automated patent proofreading tool enables patent attorneys to use cutting edge machine learning to provide their clients with better patents. In addition to proofreading, Patent Bots has a suite of products that includes patent examiner statistics, an art unit predictor, patent family trees, patent timelines, and more.

Learn more at: https://www.patentbots.com/

