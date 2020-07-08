BOILING SPRINGS, Pa., July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Co-owners Cody Meassick and Chris Paradysz present the opening of Adventure Explorations, a multi-disciplined, concierge adventure company using top-notch gear and guides to create custom experiences. With discovery at its heart, adventure creates extraordinary moments of clarity, truth and connection, making Adventure Explorations a safe, timely answer to the increasingly disconnected, fractured age of COVID-19. The experience is launching July 8 in Boiling Springs, Pa.



Adventure Explorations includes rock climbing, kayaking, canoeing, fly and spinner-fishing, Italian cycling, hiking, touring and team-building exercises. The adventures are all-inclusive, including gear, guides, gourmet meals, drinks and safety equipment. Adventures range between $125 and $400 per person for a four- or eight-hour experience.

“Both Chris and I felt so strongly that we were in a moment that people needed to reconnect with their own truths and their own needs,” said Cody Meassick, who also serves as the company’s lead guide. “We believe that nature and exploration can provide that unlike anything else.”

Adventures are guided privately and conducted in groups of six or less. With comprehensive COVID-19 guidelines in place, Adventure Explorations uses a combination of both masks and social distancing to ensure maximum safety of both clients and company partners. Soon they’ll have a limited line of products, including masks, available for sale on the AE website and sold directly.

Because Adventure Exploration’s service is concierge-level and specialized, they create customized adventures and accommodations for participants wishing to create their own day of fun and relaxation. Others may wish to dig in deeper to develop grit and get some exercise, while still others will use the opportunity to learn about new hobbies and possibilities. For those looking for solitude and reflection without the physical activity, the company also offers a meditative experience. Accommodations are available for individuals with physical limitations and those who lack athletic experience.

“Adventure Explorations creates adventures for everyone, no exceptions,” said Chris Paradysz. “We are a fully inclusive company and believe that each person has their own needs and desires: we are simply the bridge and connection between this and possibility.”

Those interested in learning about an adventure or to sign up for newsletter updates may visit https://www.adventureexplorations.com/ for more information.

Bookings can be made at (240)394-0442 or by emailing cody@adventureexplorations.com.

