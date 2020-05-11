CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., May 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — People facing plumbing issues in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are currently unable or unwilling to invite a professional plumber into their homes. That’s a tricky situation to be in. Rocket Plumbing & Drain is working to answer the call and has figured out how to save its community time, money and stress through its free virtual and tele-plumbing services.



Steve and Debbie Reichert, owners, Rocket Plumbing & Drain, felt this unique problem required an innovative solution that would allow them to maintain their mission of always showing up for their clients, while still practicing necessary social distancing.

For example, a recent client had a water pressure issue in her home. Steve quickly responded to the online query and set up a diagnostic session via Zoom. The technology allowed Steve to diagnose the problem, and talk the client through how to fix it – step-by-step. He even helped the client figure out the correct tools to use from her toolbox. The problem was fixed and no workers had to enter the home.

How does tele-plumbing work? The sign-up process is simple. While on the Rocket website, users are prompted to fill out a brief ‘Consult Request Form’ that asks for a short description of the problem, the level of urgency, access to tools, video/call capabilities, preferred schedule date and the option to upload a photo of the problem.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to assist our customers during this trying time and to remain transparent about our services and remote capabilities,” Debbie says.



Rocket Plumbing & Drain realizes that not all problems can be fixed in this manner, but it’s hopeful that they can help some through the crisis.

“As a company, we’re practicing social distancing and CDC-guided protective measures,” Debbie says. “These free calls are intended as a service to our customers during the COVID-19 crisis to see if we can assist in helping with temporary repairs for those making an effort to self-quarantine.”

Watch how a free virtual plumbing consult works here: https://youtu.be/hmx1jHohnCY

About Rocket Plumbing & Drain

Founded in 1986 by Steve and Debbie Reichert, Rocket Plumbing & Drain has solved thousands of different problems for residential and commercial clients. Its licensed and insured Rocket Response team has more than 66 years of combined commercial plumbing service and residential plumbing repair experience.

For more information: https://rocketdrainpa.com/

