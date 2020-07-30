LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 2020 Mom has been awarded a significant multi-year capacity investment by the Perigee Fund, a philanthropic organization focused in supporting early parenting, so families can thrive.



Effective August 1, 2020 Mom’s Board of Directors is pleased to hire Joy Burkhard, MBA, the organization’s founder, as its full-time Executive Director. Joy will be departing Cigna after nearly 25 years, where she has held leadership roles in supporting regulatory compliance and quality improvement efforts.

“It’s been an honor to work for Cigna, where I have learned about the complex U.S. healthcare system which has enabled me to understand the gaps in our system,” said Burkhard. “I’m incredibly grateful for Perigee’s investment in 2020 Mom; as a mother and health and well-being change agent, I’m very much looking forward to both having more time with my family and putting 100% of my professional energy and heart into driving more change through the powerful organization, 2020 Mom.”

About Perigee Fund

Perigee Fund seeks to expand access to infant and early childhood mental health care and to strengthen support for parents and caregivers who are foundational to children’s development. Learn more: https://perigeefund.org/

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is a social change 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization driving systems and policy change to close gaps in maternal and mental health care. Learn more: https://www.2020mom.org/

*Photo caption: Joy Burkhard, MBA.

