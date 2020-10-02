LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Budgeting Doesn’t Have to Suck: For Young Adults Who Want More Money” (ISBN: 978-0989196703) by Jim Miller is written for younger adults who need to put more money in their pocket now. Published by RMW Publishing, the tips inside this book are easy to digest and implement and an added perk is that it’s free to those who cannot afford the $8.99 price tag – no questions asked.

This breakthrough book is an inclusive guide that focuses on the bottom line – how to get more money. And, it delivers the message in just 100 power-packed pages. It’s a quick read without the fluff. Readers will be ready to act when they turn the last page.

“Most folks can read the book in about an hour,” Miller says. “Of course, carrying out the strategies shared and developing the appropriate habits will take longer, but the short initial investment will reap long-term financial benefits.”

Topics range from growing income and learning how to leave guilt behind for spending money on things you love to rediscovering values, best budgeting tools, investment tips and what to do if you’re starting at ground zero – no job, no money – and more.

Miller shares that while personal finance is a major part of the improvement process, it’s also directly connected to personal care and developing positive habits. These are the things that connect people to better luck and a better future.

“Give me one hour and I will show you how to improve yourself, get your finances in order, keep more of your money and live a better life,” he says.

Miller adds, “There’s always someone who knows more, but I know more about personal finance and building positive habits than many New York Times best-selling authors.”

The book is everywhere great books are sold – Amazon, Barnes & Noble and major eBook stores such as Kindle and the Apple Store.

For more information about the book: https://iamjimmiller.com/budgeting-doesnt-have-to-suck/

For review copies or to get a free edition, email: mgmt@iamjimmiller.com

About Jim Miller

Accountant, entrepreneur, personal finance expert, author, dad and former rockstar, Jim Miller has been helping popular companies and people for more than 20 years. As an accountant (CFO), and avid reader on all things money, Miller has mentored many and made a financially successful life for himself using the very methods he outlines in the book. He’s focused on creating things that make the world a better place to be.

For more information: https://iamjimmiller.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamjimmiller

Facebook: https://facebook.com/iamjimmiller

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1002s2p-budgeting-miller-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Cover, “Budgeting Doesn’t Have to Suck: For Young Adults Who Want More Money” by Jim Miller.

News Source: RMW Publishing