COVINGTON, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Windham Law is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Mr. Ben Windham, has been selected to the 2020 Georgia Super Lawyers® list. This year marks the second consecutive year that Mr. Windham has been named to the prestigious list. Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters company, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.



Super Lawyers® selects only 5% of practicing attorneys on an annual basis using a patented multiphase selection process that includes research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. To choose their winning attorneys, Super Lawyers® evaluates candidates’ verdicts and settlements, experience, bar involvement, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and other qualifications on an annual, state-by-state basis.

Their mission is to create a credible and comprehensive list of exceptional attorneys that can be used as a resource for lawyers and consumers searching for legal counsel. The yearly list results in featuring profiles of attorneys across the nation who exhibit excellence in their practice areas. To be selected to the Super Lawyers® list speaks volumes about the reputation attorneys have cultivated among their peers, as well as their professional achievements and exemplary ethical conduct.

“I am honored to be named a Super Lawyer again for 2020 as it is an acknowledgement of the important work our firm does on behalf of our clients who put their trust in us to seek justice,” says Windham. “This recognition is a testament to our firm’s dedication to our clients and unwavering commitment to providing high-quality legal representation.”

About Windham Law:

Our personal injury attorneys serve clients throughout Rockdale County and the greater Atlanta area, including Locust Grove and Greensboro, with an array of law services. We specialize in many areas of the law in order to provide honest counsel and tenacious litigation. Our approach is hands-on and personal because we believe it’s the most powerful way to pursue any claim by being truly invested in delivering the outcome our client deserves. At Ben F. Windham P.C., expect a collaborative team with an entrepreneurial mindset determined to meet and exceed our client’s expectations every step of the way.

To learn more about Ben F. Windham P.C. Trial Attorneys, or for a free case evaluation please visit https://windhamlaw.com or call 833-236-9467.

