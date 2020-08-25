MONROE, La., Aug. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Phillip Snowden Campaign announces, mentor and retired engineer, Phillip Snowden on August 29, 2020 will officially announce his candidacy to represent the hard-working people of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. The announcement will occur at 11 a.m. in his childhood home of Dubach, Louisiana near the Hamilton Warehouse Event Center (124 Hico Street).



PHOTO CAPTION: Phillip Snowden for Congress..

Mr. Snowden believes the people from Louisiana 5th Congressional District deserve a leader who will bridge us together and thereby collectively solve the problems which help to lead us out of this pandemic, increase access to affordable health care, have world class education, and infrastructure which rivals that in the best funded areas in our country.

“I will work to construct bridges between Louisiana communities and Washington, D.C. to ensure the government serve its’ citizens not the opposite. My focus is delivering on America’s promise to Louisiana’s hard-working families up and down the financial ladder.”

The public is welcome; however, we ask that you wear masks and employ social distancing. We encourage everyone to stay safe.

Those who are unable to attend can see the live stream from Facebook at the Phillip Snowden Campaign https://www.facebook.com/phillp.snowden.104.

Come meet the candidate, provide your suggestions, and hear his thoughts as well as positions on what’s needed to build bridges between people and collectively address the hard problems that endanger our way of life, and our children’s future in the district, Louisiana, and this nation.

More information visit our website: https://www.phillipsnowdencampaign.com/

