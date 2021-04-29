PHOENIX, Ariz., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Faith Hospice is pleased to announce that Cameron Svendsen, its Chief Strategy Officer, has been appointed to the board of directors of the American Case Management Association Arizona Chapter.

The American Case Management Association is a national professional association active in 30 states, focused on improving patient outcomes and lowering the cost of care. Each board member serves a two-year term.

Cameron Svendsen joined Faith Hospice in May 2017. The hospice focuses on serving the emotional, physical, spiritual and emotional needs of its patients and their loved ones. This comprehensive care is all made possible with the help of their team of medical professionals, nurses, certified nursing assistants, chaplains, social workers and volunteers.

“We are extremely proud to see Cameron’s appointment to the American Case Management Association board of directors in Arizona,” said April Bolles, CEO of Faith Hospice. “Cameron and our entire team are committed to excellent patient care and supporting the healthcare community.”

Faith Hospice places prime importance on patient care and the corresponding need for family support. Their custom care plans ensure the family’s ability to keep their loved one in their home when possible, providing deliveries of hospice-related medications and medical equipment, volunteer services that provide companionship and support, patient education, resources and much more.

They are proud to serve the Valley of the Sun, providing these services and quality care to every person who is eligible for hospice services no matter their age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

Faith Hospice is both Medicare certified and fully accredited by the Joint Commission. For more information, visit http://www.faithofaz.com/.

Media Contact:

Stacey Kole

Branded Pros

stacey@brandedpros.com

480.221.5818

News Source: Faith Hospice