LINDON, Utah, July 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PhoneSoap welcomes the arrival of Jared Elliott as Director of Global Sales. After nearly 20 years in successful sales roles, most recently as Health System Director for Cepheid, a molecular diagnostic company, Mr. Elliott joins the PhoneSoap team bringing a vast amount of experience and knowledge.



“We are excited to have Jared join the PhoneSoap team,” said Wesley Laporte, CEO. “Jared is a strategic and collaborative sales leader, who will be driving the PhoneSoap brand into the healthcare arena as well as the professional and consumer realms both in the US and globally.”

As hand-held mobile devices are introduced to improve communication and streamline processes in healthcare and other workspaces, they bring with them the unintended consequences of pathogen transmission.

“Our PhoneSoap Pro device provides rapid, effective and consistent UV disinfection of shared-use mobile devices for busy work environments,” said Mr. Laporte.

“Becoming the Director of Global Sales allows me to continue to build upon the mission of PhoneSoap to use technology to create a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable world through convenient and long-lasting products, saving time and eliminating the need for unnecessary waste and chemicals,” said Mr. Elliott.



ABOUT PHONESOAP:

PhoneSoap was invented by cousins Dan Barnes and Wes LaPorte after recognizing the need to decontaminate hand-held devices. They conducted their own tests and results proved that the average phone is 18 times dirtier than a public bathroom. PhoneSoap has sold over two million consumer units and continues to grow at a rapid speed. In the past three years, additional models have been released as well as newer devices including PhoneSoap Go, HomeSoap and screen-cleaning accessories like the PhoneSoap Shine and Microfiber Pad 3-pack. PhoneSoap’s focus continues to be making the world a healthier place.

