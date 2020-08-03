RENO, Nev., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PILLARZ LLC (www.pillarzllc.com), a leading K-6 online educator, announced today its “Friends & Family” program.



Friends & Family provides parents the opportunity to enroll their child in any PILLARZ educational program for a month and receive a 50% discount for a sibling or friend.

Watch the Five-Minute Video Announcement: https://youtu.be/GNvfNLOXzCY

The Parent Mobile App for child enrollment is available from the Apple App Store as well as Google Play and can be downloaded directly from the https://www.pillarzllc.com/ site to a smart phone.

John Ochinero, PILLARZ Founder and CEO stated, “All of our classes are capped at five students to encourage advanced learning and to provide for a social environment.” Ochinero continued, “Additionally, we are introducing Friends & Family so that a child enrolled for a month with any of our programs can share the educational experience with their sister, brother or best friend.”

PILLARZ LLC Class Programs are “Enhance”, “Thrive” and “Scholar” offering formats of 2-4 days and four to twelve hours per week. Enrollments can be by the week or month for additional savings.

PILLARZ offers enhanced scholarship in Math, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies. Further, Special Education and advanced S.T.E.M. scholarship is available via their Individual Class format.

Parent consultation is free via a self-scheduling link on the PILLARZ Contact page. Further, PILLARZ pricing starts at under $100 for their entry level program “Enhance.”

“We are kicking open the doors to make our accelerated, continuous assessment, targeted curriculum available to as many children as possible,” stated Ochinero.

PILLARZ has partnered with awarded, USA based IXL for comprehensive curriculum which has a rich 20+ year award winning history and used by tens of millions of students in 190 countries.

Ochinero underscored, “Our mission is to provide a safe, highly educational environment where we consistently assess what educational tools will ensure students exceed their academic potential.”

PILLARZ enters the market with proven, Licensed Educators with a passion for excellence, award winning curriculum, interactive engagement, and sophisticated Parent and Teacher Mobile Apps that seamlessly enrolls students. Learn more: https://www.pillarzllc.com/.

The PILLARZ mission is to assist children to reach for the stars!

