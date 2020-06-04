LAKESIDE, Mont., June 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eight One 818 Publishing announces a new book release, “Reimagining In 2020: Poems: First Reflections” (ISBN: 978-1733941235). Response to a world pandemic comes in many forms. Sheltering in place, one poet finds deeper vision facing the urgencies of radical change.,



“Reimagining In 2020” is author Laura Keller-Wolff’s second book in a series on the theme of reimagining, here she challenges readers to reach for the poetics of heart and soul in times of extreme instability. These times push us to the edge of every sense perception, where steps toward a new world are inches away. Yet, we need to create a bridge from volatility to the new sources of depth, symbolism and non-literal footholds to carry our world beyond. That bridge is poetry: A sister to art, a brother to peaceful co-existence. We find a deeper, broader lens through poetry, the opportunity to reimagine with 2020 vision.

“The place for the poetic arts is now—more than ever before,” Keller-Wolff says. “Poetry provides a timeless connection to our humanness, as reflected in lines from The Doorman — a poem honoring one of New York City’s first COVID-19 victims: “Some people ripen this way, / so full of the earth and the life / that make all of us real, / with work that does like the seed, / carrying the sweetness of character – / hands waiting even before you arrive.”

Poetry meets landscape where Keller-Wolff makes her home, in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. She is the founder and director of Spiralation, Inc., managing The Mural-Poetry Project—which united youth and elders, generating 14 murals featuring local history, art and poetry, and the Dream-Well Project—generating poetry and art from dream analysis.

Learn more at https://www.laurakeller-wolff.com/.

