JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Now that the country is beginning to come out of lockdown, indoor airspace management is becoming a concern in managing the spread of COVID-19 according to Polar Controller. Unlike outdoor airspace, which scatters aerosol droplets over a larger area, indoor particulates hitch a ride on airspace currents, dispersing throughout business establishments.



Indoor airspace management focuses on the pressure and airflow within buildings. Kaleb Zeringue of Polar Controller explains, “When the envelope of a building is met with an imbalance of supply and exhaust air, a positive or negative pressure is created that disrupts normal airflow.” Research has demonstrated medium-sized particulates which normally fall quickly to the floor (within 5-feet or 8 minutes) are suspended and blown further than 6-feet.

Airflow primarily refers to the speed and direction of air coming out of the vents. One case has been reported where someone with COVID-19 sitting upwind from 9 others in a restaurant, spread the virus to everyone downwind. In this case, social distancing has little benefit because the medium-size particulates are given an extended life.

According to ASHRAE’s Executive Committee in the report Infectious Aerosols 2020, “Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through the air is sufficiently likely that airborne exposure to the virus should be controlled. Changes to building operations, including the operation of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, can reduce airborne exposures.”

Building science expert, Steve Burcham, suggests that “the hazardous indoor air conditions created by an imbalance in pressure and airflow can be addressed by experienced AC technicians or more comprehensive solutions like AI control technologies from Polar Controller.” Polar Controller’s AI technology helps maintain the airflow and pressure balance reducing the likelihood for droplets to hitch a ride on indoor air currents.

Learn more at http://www.polarcontroller.com/.

Polar Controller is a remote Artificial Intelligence technology for cooling equipment that assists businesses with indoor airspace management, reducing electricity consumption, decreasing the carbon footprint associated with cooling and improving profitability.

Kaleb Zeringue, CEO/CTO for Polar Controller is a master HVAC technician, authority in the field and inventor of the Polar Controller system.

Steve Burcham, COO for Polar Controller, Inc. is a building science expert specializing in airflow management with over 35 years in the field.

Kaleb Zeringue or Steve Burcham are available for interview.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0515s2p-polarcontroller-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Polar Controller