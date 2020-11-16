POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach CRA is proud to announce their new marketing campaign, “Love Always, Pompano Beach.” The all-encompassing annual program will feature local businesses located in the East CRA District, sharing special offers and experiences to attract residents and non-residents alike.



PHOTO CAPTION: Beach House Pompano, one of the restaurants participating in Sunset Sips.

The campaign kicks off with “Sunset Sips,” showcasing promotions from local restaurants. Following this launch, Shop Pompano and Play Pompano campaigns will debut. Capturing the signature style of the area, the http://www.lovealwayspompano.com/ website will become the first destination before any excursion or night on the town!

“We are excited to be launching this campaign,” said Nguyen Tran, Pompano Beach CRA Director. “The East CRA District has an outstanding array of restaurants, shops and attractions that will offer a variety of enticing specials. During this time of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we help promote our local businesses and raise awareness about all that Pompano Beach has to offer.”

Sunset Sips | November 15-December 31, 2020

Join us as we toast Pompano Beach with a spectacular campaign that is sure to dazzle foodies and cocktail connoisseurs alike! As the sun sets, the specials rise! So, make a new Happy Hour tradition, and visit LoveAwaysPompano.com for drink and dining specials, food pairings, tasting menus and more. These offers are available Monday-Thursday from 3-8 pm. Notable participants in the campaign include beachfront favorites Oceanic, Beach House Pompano and Lucky Fish.

Shop Pompano| November 28-January 15

What better day to launch a shopping campaign! Small Business Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season with a cheerful reminder to “Shop Small!” Supporting local businesses will be even more rewarding when you visit LoveAlwaysPompano.com for details about discounts, gift with purchase/ services offerings, loyalty cards and so much more.

Play Pompano |December 1- January 31

Pompano Beach is the perfect place for sun, fun and adventure! And now, you can enjoy all these options like a VIP. Make your first destination, LoveAlwaysPompano.com and plan your day with our carefully curated list of suggestions that always include special discounts, visitor promotions and more! Whether you want to unplug or amp it up with an action-packed stay-cay, we’ve got you covered!

The Love Always Pompano website, www.lovealwayspompano.com will offer an ever-evolving array of specials from featured local businesses.

About the Pompano Beach CRA:

The City of Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was created in 1989. It has two independent districts: Northwest CRA and East CRA established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.

The Pompano Beach CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The funds are collected as property values increase and a portion of that increase is captured by the Agency. TIF raises revenue for redevelopment efforts without raising taxes. For more information http://www.pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/cra

Media Contact:

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRMediagroup.com

News Source: Pompano Beach CRA