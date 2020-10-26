VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) named Progenabiome “Outstanding Poster Presenter” for its poster: “Successful Bacterial Engraftment Identified by Next Generation Sequencing Following Fecal Microbiota Transplantation for Clostridioides difficile Infection,” which will be presented virtually at the ACG Annual Scientific Meeting this week. From close to 2900 posters, only roughly 10% were selected as outstanding posters.



PHOTO CAPTION: Selected data from poster, “Successful Bacterial Engraftment Identified by Next Generation Sequencing Following Fecal Microbiota Transplantation for Clostridioides difficile Infection.”

Progenabiome will also present a second poster: “Detection and Mutational Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 From Patient Fecal Samples by Whole Genome Sequencing.” The ACG 2020 Meeting will be held virtually on October 23-28, 2020, and both poster abstracts and presentations will be available online in the ACG 2020 ePoster Hall.

Last year, Dr. Sabine Hazan, CEO of Progenabiome, shared groundbreaking data on C.Diff discovered through genetic sequencing at the 2019 ACG Meeting. She is looking forward to sharing newly found data on C.Diff and also COVID-19 at this year’s event.

Dr. Hazan also recently published new findings from a phase 2 trial on Eosinophilic Gastritis and Duodenitis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM.) As a leading clinical trials investigator who has overseen more than 150 clinical trials, Dr. Hazan is dedicated to research and producing validated, verified, and reproduced data.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, Progenabiome has 41 ongoing clinical trials related to immunity and disease, including five COVID-19 studies validating testing, prophylaxis, and at-home treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus.

For more information, visit:

https://progenabiome.com

https://clinicaltrials.gov

https://malibumicrobiomemeeting.com/

ACG ePoster Hall: https://eventscribe.com/2020/ACGPosters/

NEJM paper: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2012047

Media Contact:

Stephanie Davis

sdavis@progenabiome.com

*IMAGE Link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1026s2p-Progenabiome-data-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ProgenaBiome