WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced that Jason Regalbuto, the company’s long-time CEO/CTO, was selected as a 2019 ‘Lending Luminary’ by PROGRESS in Lending Association for his concerted work in leading the mortgage industry and his company to major success over the past 12 months.



PROGRESS in Lending defines a luminary as “a person who inspires or influences others.” The association says that the mortgage market is currently filled with uncertainty and will remain in flux for some time to come, and a true Lending Luminary effectively handles and navigates constantly changing market conditions.

The Lending Luminaries list is comprised of business and technology leaders ranging from multiple areas in the industry including mortgage bankers, a wide array of lending entities, servicers, technology executives, consultants and more. They have been identified as leaders who are ensuring the future success for their companies and the industry as a whole.

Specifically, Regalbuto was cited by PROGRESS in Lending for helping spearhead a technology undertaking that offers OpenClose’s own POS digital mortgage technology, consolidating it with their enterprise consumer direct solution, ConsumerAssist™. The offering enables OpenClose to provide a robust digital mortgage solution starting at the POS with key functions like 1003 capture, VOE, VOI, VOA, and tax returns — with instant validation from first party data sources. Credit is then pulled and the loan seamlessly and swiftly moves to underwriting for automated decisioning within OpenClose’s fully browser-based LenderAssist™ LOS.

Furthermore, the offering provides real-time interaction with the borrower throughout the loan fulfillment process. Regalbuto was instrumental in this major technology and business breakthrough to penetrate the digital space, which has disrupted the existing modularized POS technology models.

“I am pleased to be honored by PROGRESS in Lending Association to receive its inaugural Lending Luminary award,” said Regalbuto. “We have made great strides developing OpenClose into one of the mortgage industry’s leading LOS platforms. To date, we are the only technology vendor proven to offer a comprehensive, purely browser-based LOS with multi-channel capability, along with both front-end digital POS and back-office LOS functionality via a single provider that is successful taking lender customers live. Our competitors are merely copying our marketplace positioning, messaging and value proposition. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as they say. It’s a very exciting time to be a part of OpenClose’s wildly successful and rapid growth.”

Serving as both CEO and CTO for OpenClose, Regalbuto helps shape the company’s vision and marketplace positioning, strategic design of its core technology platform, development and enhancements of additional software modules, as well as the on-going development of new products, integrations, and innovative technology initiatives.

Moving forward, Regalbuto says he plans on focusing on incorporating the latest technologies into the existing OpenClose technology stack in order to satisfy multiple types of lender, borrower, and marketplace needs. Sophisticated technologies such as Business Intelligence (BI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Auto-tasking, Mobile App integrations, and more are all on his radar.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up.

The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.

