DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today it has hired Savita Ilango as chief financial officer. A financial industry veteran, Ilango brings unique perspectives for helping Promontory MortgagePath continue both on its growth trajectory and toward achieving its mission of changing the way lenders approach their mortgage business.

“We’re delighted to welcome Savita to the Promontory MortgagePath leadership team,” said Debora Aydelotte, chief operating officer at Promontory MortgagePath. “Savita’s extensive experience as a results-oriented financial leader will have an immediate impact as we continue to grow and her proven ability to create value will be felt throughout the firm.”

With extensive experience in finance, Ilango has worked with publicly held and private companies of varying sizes, leading cross-functional teams to achieve financial targets and operational excellence. She comes to Promontory MortgagePath from Kabbage, a FinTech firm providing small businesses with automated cash flow solutions, where she served as head of global financial planning and analysis. Prior to Kabbage, Ilango worked in roles with increasing responsibility in controllership, financial planning, and consumer banking at Synchrony Financial and GE Capital.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic and driven team at Promontory MortgagePath and look forward to driving growth for both our customers and our company. I love the mission of helping community-oriented financial institutions thrive,” said Ilango.

To learn more about open positions at Promontory MortgagePath, visit mortgagepath.com/careers. Contact careers@mortgagepath.com to submit a resume or other inquiries.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

