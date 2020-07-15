DANBURY, Conn., July 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today that it has opened a new fulfillment center in Denver. The new fulfillment center will allow Promontory MortgagePath to expand its operations in the western United States while maintaining the high level of service its clients are accustomed to receiving.



“Promontory MortgagePath’s recent growth has resulted in the need to expand our operations beyond our original Danbury fulfillment center to continue providing compliant, technology-driven mortgage fulfillment services to our clients and their customers,” said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. “Combined with our fintech-first approach, community banks that outsource their mortgage fintech and fulfillment needs to Promontory MortgagePath are able to cost-effectively offer their borrowers an exponentially better experience without sacrificing the personal relationships that are characteristic of community banking.”

Promontory MortgagePath combines a collaborative digital-mortgage platform with comprehensive fulfillment services, giving community banks the technology and scalability required to compete in today’s market. The Denver fulfillment center expansion better positions Promontory MortgagePath to expertly service clients nationwide, while also adding to its ever-growing team of underwriters, processors, closers, lock desk analysts and more. In light of COVID-19, fulfillment center staff are operating remotely for the time being but will transition to an in-person work environment when it becomes safe to do so.

Promontory MortgagePath currently has open positions in both its Danbury and Denver fulfillment centers. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/promontorymortgagepathllc/jobs/.

About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373

Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today’s rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath’s founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most-pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.

News Source: Promontory MortgagePath