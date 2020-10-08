DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today it has hired industry veteran Theresa Sloan as Managing Director, National Mortgage Operations. In this role, Sloan will lead Promontory MortgagePath’s national strategy for mortgage fulfillment while partnering with internal stakeholder groups such as sales, client strategy and technology to execute on Promontory MortgagePath’s growth and fintech strategy.



“Theresa’s expertise in mortgage technology, fulfillment, client services and implementation cultivated over decades in the industry makes her the perfect choice to lead our Danbury and Denver fulfillment management teams,” said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. “Under her leadership, we expect the fulfillment teams to continue their growth in both size and importance as community lenders increasingly rely on Promontory MortgagePath to provide the mission-critical support enabling them to cost-effectively expand their mortgage operations.”

Sloan will also oversee the performance and effectiveness of Promontory MortgagePath’s national mortgage operations, strengthening our culture of excellence in site performance, ensuring robust processes, redundant capacity and the highest quality for Promontory MortgagePath clients and their secondary market investors. Additionally, Sloan’s expertise offers a broad view of the client lifecycle, which she and her team can leverage to further improve Promontory MortgagePath’s overall client experience.

Sloan comes to Promontory MortgagePath from Volly, where she served as a client services executive. Possessing more than 20 years of industry experience, she has also held several management- and executive-level positions with Ellie Mae, Black Knight, Mortgage Cadence, Aurora Loan Services and Wells Fargo.

“My interest in Promontory MortgagePath was piqued by my desire to strengthen the fabric of commercial banks. My roots are in small-town banking, and I’ve seen first-hand the struggles community banks go through, particularly with mortgages,” Sloan said. “In my role at Promontory MortgagePath, I see a real opportunity to bring value to local lenders and the communities they support by helping them become and remain competitive. I look forward to applying my expertise in technology and client service to implement the tech-driven processes that will help our fulfillment teams increase efficiency while positioning us to flex and grow with our current and future clients.”

